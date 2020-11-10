Close

A new hot chicken spot has just opened in Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

November 10, 2020 at 11:58am

If you love chicken, then you're sure to love this.

Now open in Ranelagh village, Firebyrd is a new hot chicken spot specialising in all things poultry-related.

What exactly is hot chicken and how did it come to be? According to their website, the story goes:

"Back in 1930s Nashville, Tennesee, a scorned woman was looking for revenge on her cheating husband. She doused his chicken with hot spices. It backfired and he loved it! and so did everyone else..."

Offering everything from sambos to shakes, opt for the chicken and you get to choose the "byrd", the heat and the sauce. Heat levels range from southern fried to "what the cluck!", with sauces including favourites such as ranch, blue cheese and honey mustard.

So many choices, so little time. Find them at 51 Ranelagh, St Peter's.

Header image via Instagram/Firebyrd Dublin

