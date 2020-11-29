A new hot chocolate truck is coming to town next month

Hot chocolate is one thing I'll never tire of... even the whisper of it and my ears perked up. So, naturally, a hot chocolate truck has my name alllll over it.

Headed up by the team behind Cloud 9 cereal bar and café, they're timing their Dublin debut with the arrival of the festive season. Serving up steaming hot cups of cocoa from the inside of their swanky hot chocolate truck, everything will be up and running from next month.

Specialising in handmade chocolate slabs/bars that you can both eat and drink, each one can be customised to your liking combining bits and pieces from all your favourite chocolate brands. Crack into one with a cup of tea or break off a few pieces and pop them into a cup of warm milk, et voilà homemade hot chocolate.

Already available to preorder on their website, so far hot chocolate flavour options include Bueno, Mint Aero, Terry's Chocolate Orange, Toblerone, After Eight, caramel, Milky Bar and candy cane to name but a few.

Due to open very soon, you'll find them by the FlyeFit at Liffey Valley from 7:30pm to 10:30pm every night. Keep an eye on their socials for word of an official opening date.

Header image via Instagram/Cloud 9 Cereall

READ NEXT: 58 local cafes team up in aid of mental health charity Jigsaw