A new sustainable Christmas shop is opening in Dublin today

Called The Sustainable Christmas Co, the shop is a joint collaboration between the owners of Reuzi and The Good Neighbour.

Environmental matters have taken somewhat of a back seat to the pandemic in recent months. The onset of more stringent public health measures has meant that the use of throwaway cups and other single-use plastics has slowly crept back in and so being eco-conscious in your day to day has become much more of a challenge as a result.

Knowing the importance of all things sustainability, owners at Reuzi and The Good Neighbour are two Dublin trailblazers when it comes to leading an eco-friendly lifestyle and their latest venture is yet further proof of that.

Teaming up for a special festive project, Pat and Jess have come together to open The Sustainable Christmas Co - a zero waste shop in Terenure.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, a post shared by both women reads:

'It’s finally here! The Sustainable Christmas Co. by @reuzi.ie X @the.good.neighbour is landing in the vibrant village of Terenure tomorrow at noon.

"We are dreaming of a green Christmas... are you?"

Opening for the first time at 12noon today, you can find The Sustainable Christmas Co in Terenure village.

Header image via Instagram/Reuzi

