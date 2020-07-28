A new vegan burger bar has opened in Stoneybatter

Plant-based burgers are having a moment. While many often turned their nose up at the thought of a non-meat burger before, more and more people are opting for them nowadays - and not just as a last resort, as a first choice. Better for the planet and pretty damn tasty... you love to see it.

As with most things, the Dubin market is saturated when it comes to finding a tasty burger. We're quite literally spoiled for choice and while that is definitely a privilege and a thing to celebrate, it can sometimes be hard to sift through the noise and find what you're looking for. Particularly when on the hunt for good vegan grub, but you can breathe out a sigh of relief as there's a new vegan burger bar out in Stoneybatter that is sure to tick all the boxes.

Called V-Face, they've found a new permanent home on North Brunswick Street (where they're amongst very good foodie company let me tell ya). Applauded by vegans and carnivores alike, they first popped up at the Belfry back in 2018, later going on to tour around the city and building up quite the legion of loyal fans ever since.

Their motto? All of the 'durt', none of the hurt. All of the cheat, none of the meat. Catchy, I'll give 'em that.

Open for drop-ins and delivery through Just Eat since May, V-Face welcomed their first sit-in customer over the weekend and things are already picking up.

According to owner Sarah Boland:

"It's been a lot busier than I expected, especially opening when we did. We had to turn people away on our first night, it was so busy."

Plenty on the menu and all packaging is compostable too so you'll leave full and happy, but also feeling pretty good about your environmental choices.