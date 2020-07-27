Close

A three-day swimming ban has been put in place at a Dublin beach

By James Fenton

July 27, 2020 at 3:47pm

Fingal County Council has issued a 'do not swim' notice at Velvet Strand in Portmarnock.

The decision was taken this morning after 'heavy rainfall resulted in a direct discharge to Velvet Strand, Portmarnock'. The HSE has been informed and the ban is scheduled to be in place for 72 hours.

Last month, a similar notice was put in place at Velvet Strand due to concerns over the quality of the water. People can check the water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland by checking the EPA website or looking at the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

