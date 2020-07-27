A three-day swimming ban has been put in place at a Dublin beach

Fingal County Council has issued a 'do not swim' notice at Velvet Strand in Portmarnock.

The decision was taken this morning after 'heavy rainfall resulted in a direct discharge to Velvet Strand, Portmarnock'. The HSE has been informed and the ban is scheduled to be in place for 72 hours.

An overflow at a pumping station occurred this morning following heavy rainfall which resulted in a direct discharge to Velvet Strand, Portmarnock.

Please see Prohibition Do not Swim Notice. A scheduled sample is due to be taken today pic.twitter.com/zhq5aiPTOe — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) July 27, 2020

Last month, a similar notice was put in place at Velvet Strand due to concerns over the quality of the water. People can check the water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland by checking the EPA website or looking at the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

