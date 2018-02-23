Abercrombie And Fitch Store Set To Close Down In Capital

It's set to close down in the summer

Another one bites the dust, it seems.

RSVP is reporting that Abercrombie & Fitch is rumoured to be closing down this summer after six years in business.

It first opened its doors in the capital in 2012 but according to a source, the popular American retailer has not renewed its lease which is up in a couple of months.

The store was reached for a comment by the publication but RSVP were told that the store could not talk about the rumours at this time.

This alleged shock closing would come just a few months after it was announced that Forever 21 was shutting down.

We hope the news is not true.

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here