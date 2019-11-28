Adults can visit Dublin Zoo for half the price for the rest of the year

Dublin Zoo is offering a 50 per cent discount to adults for the whole of December.

To celebrate the recent arrival of the one millionth visitor to Dublin Zoo, adults will be able to avail of a half-price offer for the remainder of the year.

The offer is valid seven days a week starting this Saturday, November 30 and comes to an end on New Year's Eve.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have welcomed our one millionth visitor to Dublin Zoo this year," said Leo Oosterweghel, Director of Dublin Zoo.

🎉 ADULTS GO HALF PRICE 🎉

We’re offering a 50% discount on adult day tickets to celebrate welcoming our one millionth visitor to Dublin Zoo this year! The offer will be valid 7 days a week starting this Saturday and running until 31st December!*



*T&Cs: https://t.co/0y9r6vohIl pic.twitter.com/vSjQlOOahM — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) November 28, 2019

"2019 was an amazing year for the Zoo with the opening of the new wolf habitat ‘Wolves in the Woods’ as well as numerous new births including two western lowland gorilla babies, two Rothschild giraffe calves and California sea lion pups, along with the return of ‘The Zoo’ TV series.

"To thank everyone for their continued support we’re delighted to offer adults half price tickets for the month of December."

The only caveat is that visitors who wish to avail of the half-price offer must purchase their tickets from the zoo's official ticket office as the discount does not apply to online purchases.

Discounted tickets only apply to full price adult tickets.