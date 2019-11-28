Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Dublin /

  • Adults can visit Dublin Zoo for half the price for the rest of the year

Adults can visit Dublin Zoo for half the price for the rest of the year

By Darragh Murphy

November 28, 2019 at 2:52pm

Share:

Dublin Zoo is offering a 50 per cent discount to adults for the whole of December.

To celebrate the recent arrival of the one millionth visitor to Dublin Zoo, adults will be able to avail of a half-price offer for the remainder of the year.

The offer is valid seven days a week starting this Saturday, November 30 and comes to an end on New Year's Eve.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have welcomed our one millionth visitor to Dublin Zoo this year," said Leo Oosterweghel, Director of Dublin Zoo.

"2019 was an amazing year for the Zoo with the opening of the new wolf habitat ‘Wolves in the Woods’ as well as numerous new births including two western lowland gorilla babies, two Rothschild giraffe calves and California sea lion pups, along with the return of ‘The Zoo’ TV series.

"To thank everyone for their continued support we’re delighted to offer adults half price tickets for the month of December."

The only caveat is that visitors who wish to avail of the half-price offer must purchase their tickets from the zoo's official ticket office as the discount does not apply to online purchases.

Discounted tickets only apply to full price adult tickets.

Share:

Latest articles

What The Falafel has got an unreal Black Friday offer this year

Whelan's deliver hilarious response to one-star Google review

5SOS has just announced massive Dublin gig for next year

A fabulous cocktail 'mixer studio' is coming to Dublin and it's free

You may also love

WATCH: First video of the white-water rafting centre at George’s Dock released

Aer Lingus launch huge Black Friday sale, taking €100 off flights to North America

Live concert of David Attenborough's 'Our Planet' is coming to Dublin

Here's when the local Christmas tree lights will be switched on around Dublin

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy