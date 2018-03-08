The New 'Afternoon Delights' At The Stella Theatre Is The Ultimate Bestie Date

This is the ultimate way to kick-start your Friday.

Whether you want to catch up with your friends or even just catch up with yourself after a hard week of work, Afternoon Delights is going to be a game changer when it comes to planning your Friday's after work.

Stella Theatre is your perfect chaperone to an afternoon of movie reminiscence. On arrival, you're each greeted with complimentary bubbles, a Lir premium handmade chocolate and on the screen is a quintessential classic, a movie that makes you kickback and exhale in your armchair or even on one of Stella Theatre's day-beds and unwind in luxury.

It'll make all the hard work from throughout the week, all worth while.

The premiere Afternoon Delights screening on Friday 16th March is the Audrey Hepburn classic 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'.

It's the ultimate Stella Theatre classic and what better way to kick off the inaugural Afternoon Delights than with that.

The movies start every Friday at 3:30pm and here is its schedule for March and April:

March:

16th: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

23rd: When Harry Met Sally

30th: Casablanca

April

6th: Four Weddings and a Funeral

13th: Gigi

20th: Pretty Woman

27th: Sabrina (1954)

Tickets to all Afternoon Delights showings are just €19, inclusive of a glass of bubbles and Lir premium chocolate, and are on sale now here.

