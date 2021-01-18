Alan Carr announces intimate Dublin gig as part of 2022 tour

Ever hopeful that live gigs will be allowed to go ahead by the time he's due to visit, Alan Carr has just announced plans for a Dublin gig in 2022.

Trying to get his claim on the venue in first, UK funnyman Alan Carr has just announced an Irish date for 2022. Part of the comedian's new stand-up show, he'll play dates all across England, Scotland and Wales before hitting up Dublin in early September.

Confirming the news on social media this morning, Ticketmaster tweeted to say:

"HE'S BACK @chattyman hits the road with a brand-new stand-up show. 'Not Again, Alan' comes to the @olympiatheatre on 09 September 2022."

Four years since Carr last went on tour, he's apparently managed to find himself in "all sorts of dramas" during that time with a short description for the show reading:

"Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind… Not again, Alan!"

Inviting fans to join Alan as he "muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful", the show is sure to feature all of his characteristic wit and humour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.