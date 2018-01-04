All Three Lord Of The Rings Movies Will Be Shown At The Sugar Club This Month

Prepare to feel old — the first Lord Of The Rings movie was released 16 feckin' years ago.

Don't worry, to recapture your youth once more you need only attend one of the matinee screenings of Peter Jackson's fantasy series taking place at The Sugar Club on Leeson Street this month.

This isn't going to be a back-to-back movie marathon — no bum should have to endure that kind of punishment — with The Fellowship Of The Ring being shown on Sunday January 14 from 2.30-7pm, The Two Towers being shown on January 21 from 2.30-7.30pm and The Return Of The King being shown on January 28 from 2.30-7pm.

Follow the adventures of the short and hairy-footed Frodo as he and his band of merry men go on an epic journey across a continent to throw a magic ring into a massive volcano, braving battles and monsters along the way.

Thankfully, The Hobbit prequels will not be included in this series of screenings.

At each showing you'll be able to pick up pizzas, nachos, crisps, soft drinks and alcohol from a full bar at the venue. You can also expect complimentary gourmet popcorn upon entry, which never hurts.

Tickets for The Lord Of The Rings at The Sugar Club go from €10 and you can pick 'em up HERE.

READ NEXT: A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause