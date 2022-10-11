An exhibition for dogs opens next month in Dublin 8

Bum sniffing, but artful.

If your furry friend is always looking to expand their cultural horizons, you're in luck. There's an art exhibition especially for dogs taking place at Hen's Teeth next month.

The show by artist and illustrator Ruan Van Vliet takes the form of a doggie paradise with giant bums for sniffing, bandaged cats, waiters with doggie treats and most importantly, everything at dog height.

The fully immersive exhibition will feature fine art prints and sculptural pieces in the award-winning illustrator’s whimsical and comical style.

Advertisement

Speaking about her inspiration for the exhibition, Ruan said:

I got a little dog called Teasie just about a year ago and since she came into my life I've had little time to think of anything else but Dog Matters. So when the Hen's Teeth gang approached me about doing a show together, all I could think to say was "dogs". Big thanks to them for fully embracing and encouraging this buffoonery and thanks of course to Teasie, I hope she likes it.

Single people, as the story goes - having a dog is a great way to get talking to someone. Having a dog at a dog exhibition? You're surely leaving with at least one date in the proverbial doggy bag.

The Exhibition for Dogs runs at Hen’s Teeth Studio, Mill Street, Dublin 8 from 11th-15th November. Fine art prints and merch from the show will be available to buy at the gallery and online from 6:30pm on November 10th.

Advertisement

Header image via Hen's Teeth

READ NEXT: D7 welcomes Mexican restaurant Salsa's newest location