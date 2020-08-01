Close

An Italia '90 exhibition is starting in Dublin this weekend

By James Fenton

August 1, 2020 at 10:16am

It's the summer of Italia 90 nostalgia, due to a milestone anniversary of Ireland's memorable World Cup adventure as well as a sadder, more unexpected reason.

Exactly three weeks ago, Ireland woke up to the sad news that former Ireland manager Jack Charlton had passed away at the age of 85. His death came just weeks after Ireland fans marked the 30th anniversary of our iconic penalty shootout victory over Romania at the 1990 World Cup and all the celebrations that came with it.

With the news of Jack's passing still fresh in the memory, people will be able to reflect on how he and his team lifted the mood of the nation at an Italia 90 exhibition in Dublin starting this weekend.

Taking place at the Little Museum of Dublin, Italia ‘90: Big Jack and the Irish is curated by Paul Rouse and Mark Duncan with support from Sportsfile, the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, and Dublin City Council.

The exhibition starts today, running until October 1, and looks like a must for any Irish soccer fan or indeed anyone who is interested in the Charlton years and all the excitement that came with them.

If you're in the city centre this Bank Holiday weekend, why not give it a lash? More information can be found here.

