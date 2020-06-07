Anti Social - We chatted to Will about the future of the bar trade after COVID-19

Last week I sat down with William Meara who runs, along with others, Anti Social bar on Francis Street.

I went out because I really wanted to know how they were getting on.

I had just been to visit them on their opening night, a couple of weeks before they had to shut, and the place looked great.

You could see they put a huge amount of work into it and Will says things were picking up nicely just as they had to close their doors.

They were preparing for the busiest day of the year, St Patricks Day, and had brought in loads of stock just to see it go to waste.

They immediately decided to do home delivery cocktails anywhere in Dublin and it was a huge success.

He also mentions that he 'worries for the bar trade as a whole' and outlines some of the measures they'll have to take into place when reopening.

Take a look at the full interview here:

Check out what I thought of the place when they first opened here.

The cheese toasties were on a different level.