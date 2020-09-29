Anyone called Linda or Luis can get free pizza in Dublin this week

It's lucky letter 'l' on the Back Page's free pizza lottery this week.

Linda, honey, listen - you and Luis can get yourself free pizza in Dublin this week. Where? At the Back Page in Phibsboro of course. Surely you've heard about their weekly deal by now? NO? Ah here. Let me run through the details one more time.

Basically, each week staff pick a new pair of names - both starting with the same letter - to give free pizza to. Closed for indoor dining at the moment, there is still limited seating outside so you can choose to enjoy it there or bring it with you if there are no tables available.

The offer of a free pizza for anyone named Linda or Luis is available until Friday and you must bring a valid ID with you to prove you are who you say you are. Might be the only excuse to crack out the passport for a while... sigh.

Header image via Instagram/The Back Page