د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

An Inflatable Aqua Park Has Just Opened In Dublin

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dublin’s first inflatable aqua park just reopened for the summer season this weekend and it looks like some craic.

Harbour Splash at Dún Laoghaire’s West Pier is an over-water obstacle course that includes trampolines, climbing frames, slides, monkey bars and more.

If you want to head down and experience it for yourself, it’s open from today until September 30.

Anyone over the age of eight can join in the fun, although the park will also be running ‘slow sessions’ on weekend mornings for children aged six to 10 and their parents.

Tickets start from €18 for a standard one-hour session for under 18s and €22 for adults, including a safety briefing.

There are also family tickets available for two adults and two children that’s priced at €74.

You can find more information and book online here.

Main image via Harbour Splash/Facebook

READ NEXT: PICS: O’Connell Street And Moore Street Set For Massive Redevelopment

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK