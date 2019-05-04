An Inflatable Aqua Park Has Just Opened In Dublin

Dublin’s first inflatable aqua park just reopened for the summer season this weekend and it looks like some craic.

Harbour Splash at Dún Laoghaire’s West Pier is an over-water obstacle course that includes trampolines, climbing frames, slides, monkey bars and more.

If you want to head down and experience it for yourself, it’s open from today until September 30.

Anyone over the age of eight can join in the fun, although the park will also be running ‘slow sessions’ on weekend mornings for children aged six to 10 and their parents.

Tickets start from €18 for a standard one-hour session for under 18s and €22 for adults, including a safety briefing.

There are also family tickets available for two adults and two children that’s priced at €74.

You can find more information and book online here.