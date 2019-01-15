Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward

Yesterday, we learned that Dublin 7's incredible stroke of luck continued when the area sold its third National Lottery Daily Million winning ticket in the past 12 months.

On this occasion, the lucky piece of paper was purchased at Tesco in the Phibsboro Shopping Centre meaning that someone who was in the store recently just became €1m richer. The only problem? We don't know who it is.

This evening, the National Lottery has appealed to its players to double check if they're the holders of Monday's winning ticket in the 2pm Daily Million game.

🚨WINNER ALERT🚨 Here's some #MondayMotivation for Daily Million players in Co. #Dublin. Check your tickets now! One has matched all 6 numbers drawn on this afternoon's 2 pm draw and won a cool €1 Million top-prize. 🎉😃🙌 Check in-app or online at https://t.co/YZLwqbZ2DF pic.twitter.com/eCeL7bXcFs — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 14, 2019

As of Tuesday evening, the lucky punter has yet to come forward so if you purchased a ticket at Phibsboro Shopping Centre recently, you might want to check again. The winning numbers in question are 2,10, 14, 25, 34, 35 and bonus number is 21.

We know what part of Dublin we'll be buying our next ticket in anyway.

