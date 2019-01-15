News Lifestyle Dublin

Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward

Double check those tickets

Screen Shot 2019 01 15 At 18 01 21

Yesterday, we learned that Dublin 7's incredible stroke of luck continued when the area sold its third National Lottery Daily Million winning ticket in the past 12 months.

On this occasion, the lucky piece of paper was purchased at Tesco in the Phibsboro Shopping Centre meaning that someone who was in the store recently just became €1m richer. The only problem? We don't know who it is.

This evening, the National Lottery has appealed to its players to double check if they're the holders of Monday's winning ticket in the 2pm Daily Million game.

As of Tuesday evening, the lucky punter has yet to come forward so if you purchased a ticket at Phibsboro Shopping Centre recently, you might want to check again. The winning numbers in question are 2,10, 14, 25, 34, 35 and bonus number is 21.

We know what part of Dublin we'll be buying our next ticket in anyway.

READ NEXT: A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

national lottery Dublin daily million winning numbers
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland
PIC: Weather Expert Who Predicted 'Beast From The East' Says "Heavy Snow And Disruption" Could Hit Ireland
Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City
Dublin Bus' New Route From IKEA Is Going To Be A Life-Changer For Shoppers In The City
Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever
Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever
This South Dublin School Has The Fanciest Lunch Menu We've Ever Seen
This South Dublin School Has The Fanciest Lunch Menu We've Ever Seen
Flight En Route To Dublin Forced To Declare Emergency And Divert To Manchester
Flight En Route To Dublin Forced To Declare Emergency And Divert To Manchester
People Are Being Asked To Hand Over Shocking Amount Of Personal Details Just To Get Into House Viewings
People Are Being Asked To Hand Over Shocking Amount Of Personal Details Just To Get Into House Viewings
Here Are The Jobs With The Highest Starting Salaries In Ireland
Here Are The Jobs With The Highest Starting Salaries In Ireland
The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
Reviews

The Greatest And Best Value Takeaway Meal Ever Served In Dublin
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Lifestyle

Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
Food and Drink

A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
News

Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group