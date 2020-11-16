Authorities looking to outlaw takeaway pints due to large gatherings over the weekend

Takeaway pints could soon be a thing of the past as government have said that the sale of to-go alcohol needs to be reviewed in light of large gatherings over the weekend.

Speaking on the matter earlier today An Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that he will be discussing the matter with both the Gardaí and the Minister for Justice - later adding that government will be reevaluating the situation as a matter of urgency.

The Taoiseach's comments follow incidents over the weekend where videos emerged of large crowds congregating in both Dublin and Cork.

Commenting that such gatherings are putting other people's hard work in "jeopardy", Martin told RedFM's Neil Prendeville that he is "extremely annoyed and concerned" by the situation and that authorities will be reviewing matters over the coming days to see what can be done.

"We'll certainly see what we can do to tighten it up. I'm seeking reports from the Garda Síochána as well and I'll be talking to the Minister for Justice today, in terms of, who'll probably have a broader assessment from the Gardaí in terms of what's been happening in cities and towns across the country on this."

According to government sources, no changes could be made without prior Cabinet approval and it's unlikely that a decision will be reached before lunchtime tomorrow at the very earliest.

Govt sources confirming there are moves today to outlaw takeaway pints, after scenes on Dublin's South William St at the weekend - but that no change would be made without prior Cabinet approval. Suggests no change before tomorrow lunchtime at the very earliest — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 16, 2020

Header image via Shutterstock