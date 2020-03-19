Avoca introduces personalised shopping service for those at high-risk of contracting Covid-19

With 13 different locations around the country, Avoca is famed for its award-winning cafes and luxury stores.

Listening to calls for increased precautions and adequate social distancing measures from customers, Avoca has come up with an innovative new way to ensure that customers are well looked after - announcing a new delivery and collection service.

Brought about in response to the stipulations put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19, the new measures are aimed at people over the age of 65 and all those who fall under the high-risk category.

Hoping to make shopping under the new circumstances as stress-free an experience as possible, staff will greet customers and retrieve their shopping lists, thereby saving the vulnerable from ever having to leave their car or enter the store at all.

Customers will even receive a complimentary cup of tea or coffee to enjoy in the comfort of their car while they wait. Anyone looking to avail of the service is advised to pre-order and pre-pay, however, there will also be remote contactless payment available on-site.

Avoca Kilmacanogue, Dumboyme and Rathcoole will also be offering a home delivery service to ensure you're never without butter, milk, eggs, fresh fruit or veg - operating within a 10km radius of each of the three stores.

Running Monday to Sunday in the designated stores.

