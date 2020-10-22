Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

'Be more tolerant' - Dublin business owner hits back at negative online review 

By Sarah Finnan

October 22, 2020 at 10:07am

Share:

Hitting back at a recent customer review, one Dublin business owner has called for people to "be more tolerant and think before you write".

Times are tough for the hospitality industry. Already facing their second closure of the year, business owners are doing all they can to stay afloat and so having to deal with negative online reviews is almost certainly the very last thing they want to be doing.

Responding to one customer's feedback from a recent trip to his shop, Gerard Maguire - owner of 64 Wine Shop in Glasthule - hit back at the harsh comments asking for people to think before they write.

Dating back to earlier this week, the customer's main grievance seems to be with the fact that the shop doesn't "serve coffee even though they have a big coffee machine". The review reads:

"Very disappointed. While they present themselves as a friendly wine bar and cafe they don't serve coffee after 5:00pm (even on Friday and Saturdays). They have a great big coffee machine that I'm sure cost them a fortune but won't use it in the evenings."

Responding to the above, Mr Maguire wrote a lengthy response back - voicing his frustrations at the comments.

"I'm sorry that in a time as difficult for traders you have aired your displeasure on the hours we struggle to stay open through such a public forum.

"We value Tripadvisor and its impact on business. But more important to me is the safety of my customers and staff in these terrible times. We limit our hours based on the viability of our business and more importantly on my safety concerns.

"If you feel you can do it better or safer please call me and I'll give you the keys of the shop and the responsibility for the safety of the staff and my very valued and understanding customers."

Admitting that Trip Advisor ratings inevitably have an impact on business, Maguire later reshared the review on Twitter writing:

"I'm sorry but we are all doing our best & I know we could do better but not with the restrictions and limitations we operate in #Covid. Be more tolerant and think before you write."

Header image via Facebook/64 Wine

READ NEXT: It’s nice to be nice – Local couple leading by example with ‘Covid care cards’

Share:

Latest articles

Matt Damon has been spotted out and about in Dalkey again

A Dublin pizza truck is holding a trick or treat drive-thru during Halloween week

This Dublin café takes Halloween very seriously

There is a live-action Barney movie on the way and it sounds... dark

You may also love

Matt Damon has been spotted out and about in Dalkey again

This Dublin café takes Halloween very seriously

It's nice to be nice - Local couple leading by example with 'Covid care cards'

Dublin restaurant moved by generous neighbour's kindhearted gesture

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.