Beer festival announced for Dublin in July 2021

Tickets go on sale this week, and will be a must for lovers of great Irish and international beers.

The Fidelity beer festival first took place in 2019, and unfortunately couldn't return to Dublin in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the plans are already in place for its might comeback in July 2021.

The folks organising the festival - Whiplash brewers and The Big Romance bar - had the following to say:

"Building on the success of the first event, Fidelity will once again bring world-class breweries to the city, many for the first time, for two evening tasting sessions over two days. Unlike many other beer festivals, Fidelity’s concept is simple – your ticket includes all your beer samples. No tokens or cash required! Once you collect your specially designed tasting glass at the door, you’re free to start sampling some of the best beers from a line-up of both international and local breweries. Whiplash will be creating some limited-edition beers for the event too.

"The festival is designed to allow guests sample at their leisure and take the time to meet all the fantastic brewers while they serve their incredible beer. As with the previous event, many of the beers available for sampling will be pouring in Ireland for the very first time, and each session will have a completely different roster of beers. There will also be a selection of Dublin’s finest DJs and more to add to the entertainment. The full line-up of breweries will be announced in 2021."

The festival is set to take place on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 at the Round Room in the Mansion House. Tickets cost €62.50 plus fees, which includes all your beer samples, and will be available to purchase from 10am on Thursday, December 10am right here.

