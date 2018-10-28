See All The Best Photos From Today's Dublin City Marathon

It was a beautiful day in the capital

Around 20,000 people took part in today’s Dublin City Marathon and it looks like it was a (mostly) beautiful day for it.

The race started at 8.55am this morning on Fitzwilliam Street Upper before taking in 26 miles of the capital and ending at Merrion Square.



The first person to cross the finish line and win the men’s title was Asefa Bekele from Ethiopia with an incredible time of 2:13:23.



Mesera Dubiso from Ethiopia was the first woman to cross the line at 2:33:48, while Irishwoman Lizzie Lee came in third.

Johboy Smith from England won the Wheelchair race today with the time 1:38:12 and Irishman Patrick Monahan was in second place.

Johnboy Smith from England winner of the Wheelchair race in #DublinCityMarathon - Irishman Patrick Monahan second pic.twitter.com/GCgS1OH3Qu — Sharon Tobin (@sharontobin) October 28, 2018

Also taking part today was Mary Hickey, the only woman who has competed in every Dublin Marathon since it began back in 1980.

Big shout out to the remarkable Mary Hickey the only woman who has competed in every marathon since 1980 this is her 39th 🙌 back then she was one of 70 today she’s one of 7000 women and she running for @WicklowHospice @dublinmarathon #DublinMarathon pic.twitter.com/oLMjhkSiv4 — Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) October 28, 2018

Take a look at a few more of our favourite photos from today's race:

The utter ledge that is Harry Gorman, still going strong at 90 & a man with a marathon PB of 2:26.58 from 1964! @irishathletics @dublinmarathon #IwillIcan #dublincitymarathon #DublinMarathon pic.twitter.com/kwQ0m6Lgo7 — cliona foley (@ponyyelof) October 28, 2018

The best signs & the best supporters at the @sseairtricity #DublinMarathon today - what a bunch of legends! #ICANIWILL pic.twitter.com/zDnp34Mjlk — Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 28, 2018

A total prize fund of €120,000 was given out to the top runners today, with €12,000 going to both the first place male and female winners.

Congratulations to all the runners who took part today!

Main image via @DublinMarathon

READ MORE: The Sam Maguire Cup Was Stolen By 'Drunken Fans' During Dublin Team's New York Visit

The Haunting of Hill House and why it has gripped the scare-hungry masses. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here