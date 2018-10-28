Dublin

See All The Best Photos From Today's Dublin City Marathon

It was a beautiful day in the capital

Around 20,000 people took part in today’s Dublin City Marathon and it looks like it was a (mostly) beautiful day for it.

The race started at 8.55am this morning on Fitzwilliam Street Upper before taking in 26 miles of the capital and ending at Merrion Square.

The first person to cross the finish line and win the men’s title was Asefa Bekele from Ethiopia with an incredible time of 2:13:23.

Mesera Dubiso from Ethiopia was the first woman to cross the line at 2:33:48, while Irishwoman Lizzie Lee came in third.

Johboy Smith from England won the Wheelchair race today with the time 1:38:12 and Irishman Patrick Monahan was in second place.

Also taking part today was Mary Hickey, the only woman who has competed in every Dublin Marathon since it began back in 1980.

Take a look at a few more of our favourite photos from today's race:

A total prize fund of €120,000 was given out to the top runners today, with €12,000 going to both the first place male and female winners.

Congratulations to all the runners who took part today!

