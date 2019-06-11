Seven Of The Best Places To Lock Lips On A First Date In Dublin

First dates can be tricky situations at the best of times.

Are you going for dinner? Or just drinks? Somewhere fancy? Or more casual?

What in god’s name are you going to talk about? Do you kiss on a first date?

The last question struck quite the conversation in the Lovin office but, the majority agrees you throw the lips on a first date.

The last thing you need to be worried about is how you’re going to manoeuvre this kiss so location is important.

You need somewhere with dim lighting, good seating arrangements and maybe some candles if you’re lucky.

Here are the best places to get the shift on a first date:

1. Blackbird

This the Mecca when it comes to a first date in my eyes.

It has the same style as P. Macs with dark corners, games to play and a load of candles.

The one thing I prefer about Blackbird is that it’s not as loud.

I know that doesn’t really matter for a smooch, but the conversation has to flow nicely leading up to a kiss.

2. Xico

Whether you’re heading down for some food or some drinks, Xico has the perfect setting.

It’s a dark cave with loads of little booths hidden away from the public’s peering eyes.

The music is always banging as well.

If you can’t lean in for a kiss when Nelly’s Hot In Here is playing, then when can you?

3. Drury Buildings

Specifically, the smoking area.

This lovely garden area only has a couple if seats, so it’s slightly private and is ideal in terms of noise level.

The only problem is the seating arrangements, as it’s hard not to sit directly across from each other.

Speaking from experience – do not lean over a table for a first kiss.

4. P. Macs

Dark, dirty and loud.

If you’re on a first date here, you’re both looking for a shift.

This rough and ready bar is ideal for a first kiss with its dark lighting, loud music and too many great places to hide away.

The music is actually so loud, you’ve no choice but to kiss the night away.

5. Cassidy’s

Much like its sisters, P. Macs and Blackbird, Cassidy’s has the ideal lighting.

It’s busy, dark and basically asking for people to start locking lips.

6. Fade Street Social

I’m talking upstairs in the smoking area again.

I don’t even smoke, but it’s the vibe you get in smoking areas that I dig.

If you get a table at the back right of the smoking area, you can both easily sit on the comfy bench to get close. Really close.

7. Barts

This place is relatively new but definitely has what it takes.

On our first kiss scouting mission, it ticked all the right boxes.

It’s pretty dark, while there’s nice space to sit and chat. Let’s get out there and shift this place out of it.

