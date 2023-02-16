Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk is coming to Dublin for 'special one-night-only' live event

The event is to mark the release of the Better Call Saul star's memoir Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama.

Acclaimed actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk is coming to Dublin's National Concert Hall for a "special one-night-only" event which will see him recount the twists and turns of his career live on stage.

His only Irish date, the event - titled An Evening with Bob Odenkirk - will precede an extensive UK tour later this year to celebrate the paperback publication of his memoir Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama.

"Bob will share the highs and lows of showbiz, from his work on the infamous cult comedy Mr. Show, as a performer and writer on legendary series such as The Larry Saunders Show and Saturday Night Live, to becoming everyone’s favourite lawyer Saul Goodman in the global hit TV Series Breaking Bad which led to his Emmy-winning starring role in Better Call Saul," a statement from the National Concert Hall reads.

On top of this, Odenkirk will discuss what it was like to work with acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg (The Post) and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and also about reinventing himself as an action star with the 2021 hit movie Nobody.

"Featuring humorous tangents, wild characters and Bob’s trademark unflinching drive and humour, An Evening with Bob Odenkirk is an opportunity to enjoy an entertaining night out with the beloved star and comic maverick," the NCH adds.

The event will take place on Thursday, 13 April at 8 pm, with tickets to go on sale on Friday, 17 February at 10 am (or from 16 February for Friends of the NCH).

For more details, visit the National Concert Hall's website right here.