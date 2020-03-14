Blackrock Market is doing free home delivery.

The market, which has been serving for 35 years now, has taken to Instagram that they are going to run free home delivery within a 4km radius.

The post said that they 'are, along with the rest of the country, about to face the most challenging conditions in a generation'.

'In line with government guidance, we are limiting the amount of visitors in the market to less than 500 at any time.

That is why the market is adapting and coming together to do free home delivery within a 4km radius of the market.

As a collective of self employed small businesses, we need your support and we would love to support you. In the photos, you can see the menu for the whole market. Simply call or WhatsApp 0830533940 to place an order.'