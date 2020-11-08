Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Bored? A free online 'molecular cocktail' class will cure that

By Sarah Finnan

November 8, 2020 at 11:43am

Share:

Are you bored in the house and you're in the house bored? I feel ya. Lockdown 1.0 seems to have exhausted my list of activities and I find myself staring into space at a loss for things to do all too often this time around. Really wish I kept up some of the hobbies I used to do as a child... I'd be far better at keeping myself entertained if I did.

If you're in need of a fun distraction, might I suggest a molecular cocktail class?

Organised as part of Science Week (November 8th-15th), the class is usually one of the workshops run at the Cool Planet Experience Centre in Powerscourt, Co Wicklow. Moving the fun online this year, the team has decided to make it a free event so people can still get involved from home.

What exactly is a molecular cocktail class though?

A hands-on workshop, throughout the 20-minute class, you'll learn how to use molecular mixology techniques to create edible polymer capsules. I know, I know - that's a lot of science terminology right there. In simple terms, you'll find out how to make fancy decorations to dress up your home cocktail. Think mojito spheres, espresso martini drops and strawberry daiquiris.

Register for the class by this coming Wednesday (November, 11th) and organisers will send you out a free kit so you can join in from home. Places are limited though so snap to it!

READ NEXT: A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it’s a great big belly hug in a mug

Share:

Latest articles

Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it's a great big belly hug in a mug

Rejoice! This Mexican street food pop-up is sticking around for another weekend

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen heads up cast for new RTÉ show to rival Love/Hate

You may also love

Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it's a great big belly hug in a mug

Rejoice! This Mexican street food pop-up is sticking around for another weekend

Coffee alert! There's a new coffee truck parking up in Carrickmines 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.