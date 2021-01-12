Boutique coffee and record store opening on the northside later this month

Wavetable is a new speciality coffee and record store opening in Drumcondra later this month.

New coffee spots have been popping up all around Dublin in recent months and another one is about to add its name to the list, with Wavetable - Ireland's first boutique specialty coffee and record store - due to open over on the northside later this month.

A venture born out of a shared love for music and coffee, the new spot draws inspiration from minimalist, Nordic design and will offer customers a space where they can enjoy both at the same time. Serving up a range of specialty coffees, they'll also have plenty of delicious vegan cakes and groovy records to help keep you on the straight and narrow. Oh, and they're pet-friendly too. So, win-win-win.

Starting out with takeaway service only, owners are hopeful they'll be able to welcome customers inside as soon as restrictions allow.

Speaking ahead of their launch, co-founder Ross Chaney commented:

"We’re really excited about the upcoming opening of Wavetable. Since setting up our Instagram page last week, we received such a positive response from the local community.

"We’re ready to bring something new to Drumcondra and the northside as a whole. There is a great appetite for music and coffee alike in Ireland, and we are delighted to be able to create a community for like-minded individuals."

Wanting to do their part to help support the Irish arts and music industry during this uncertain time, Wavetable is working with a range of homegrown talent - offering artists the store as an outlet to sell their records.

Where can one find them? Perched neatly between urban and suburban Drumcondra, you'll spot them tucked away from the main road at 19C Millbourne Avenue.

Not yet ready to revel when exactly they'll be opening, you can keep up to date with all goings-on over on their social media.

