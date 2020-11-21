A brand new barber/cafe has just opened up on the northside and it looks slick.

Say hello to Brew Barberista, which is both a stunning cafe and a slick barber.

This bad boy just opened up at St Assam's Park in Raheny and taking bookings as of yesterday.

I've been offered plenty of beers while at barbers but to be honest, no, I don't fancy a heino at 11 am.

A flat white on the other, I'm here for.

They have some delicious pastries available and are serving 3fe coffee which is a big win.

If you are in the area, make sure you give the guys a warm welcome.