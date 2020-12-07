Close

Bread 41 confirms café will NOT reopen for sit-in service this year

By Sarah Finnan

December 7, 2020 at 9:08am

One of Dubliner's favourite bakeries, Bread 41 has amassed quite the loyal following since the café first opened its doors back in 2018.

Famous for their pastries (and baked goods of any kind for that matter), they're usually in high demand and queues can often be seen stretching down the length of Pearse Street - such is our dedication to the place.

Closed for sit-in service for several months now, staff have been keeping Dubliners in bread via the café's hatch window. With many other restaurants and hospitality businesses reopening their doors to the public over the weekend, however, customers were eager to hear if Bread 41 would do the same but owner Eoin has since confirmed that the bakery/café will not reopen for sit-in service until at least February 2021.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, a message shared on social media reads:

"It's been a great weekend and thanks for your continued support. Unfortunately to protect our staff over the Christmas period and to address the new realities we face as a business we will not be opening inside seating in the cafe until February 2021.

"We are open every day via our hatch so please drop by or order online. We are working on some super exciting initiatives with reconfigured seating in our cafe for when it does open, our Bread Float and the Bread41 LAB concept coming in early 2021. We greatly appreciate our customers continued support and stay tuned."

Sounds like there's plenty of exciting plans on the horizon.

Header image via Instagram/Bread 41 Dublin 

