Bread 41 has a very exciting announcement for pastry lovers 

One of our fave Dublin bakeries, Bread 41 has a reputation that precedes it and even if you haven't been there yet (how?!) you've most definitely already heard tell of their very tasty creations. Masters of bread, pizza and pastry, they also have fermenting down to a tee.

Right around the corner from Pearse dart station, I am very happy to report that they're still within my 5km but not everyone is as fortunate as I and the team are taking the show on the road so no one has to miss out anymore.

Sharing a sneak peek at their nifty little bread and pastry van over on Instagram, they haven't given much else away - all to build the anticipation I presume. Not that that's necessary though, anything Bread 41 related and you can bet we're already extremely invested.

"We miss you guys outside our 5k so we are coming to see you soon. The bread mobile will be out and about soon. Where would you like to see us?"

So far customer suggestions have included spots such as Dun Laoghaire, Dundrum, Ballinteer, Drumcondra, Rathfarnham and Blackrock... even places a little farther afield got a mention with both Naas and Greystones being put forward.

Owners are remaining tight-lipped on the details for now, but we're expecting an update any day now so watch this space.

Header image via Instagram/Bread 41