BREAKING: A Man Has Been Injured In A Dublin Shooting This Evening

A 21-year-old man has been injured in a shooting in West Dublin this evening.

The incident took place at Cherry Orchard Parade close to Park West and Cherry Orchard railway station. Gardaí are currently at the scene and it's understood that the man was shot in the leg.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. More as we get it.

READ NEXT: Member Of Hutch Family Charged After Stab Attack On Younger Brother

