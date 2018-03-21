Dublin

BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend

Take note if you're planning on traveling...

If you're relying on Irish Rail to get around over Easter weekend, you best take note of the following. 

The company has announced that major upgrade works will affect commuters on the DART line as well as inter-city services. 

Here are some of the key points:

DART 

On Saturday March 31 and Sunday April 1 there will be no DART services operating between Howth, Malahide and Dublin Connolly. Bus transfers will operate on Enterprise services between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda and on Northern Commuter Services between Dublin Connolly and Skerries.

Northern Commuter Services 

There will be a limited schedule between Drogheda and Skerries, with a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Skerries.

Dublin Heuston to Waterford 

There will be no services between Friday March 30 and Monday April 2. Bus transfers will be in place. 

Dublin Heuston to Galway/Westport

Bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare, with a train service between Kildare and Galway and Westport

For a full list of alterations to schedules, click here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

