BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future

Water restrictions will be put in place in the Greater Dublin Area for the foreseeable future, the Irish Independent reports.

7,500 people remain without water as local authorities try to repair hundreds of leaks in the aftermath of Storm Emma.

BREAKING: Water restrictions are to be applied in the Greater Dublin Area between 7pm and 7am for the foreseeable future. #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/UvIxfR2zOf — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) March 5, 2018

The restrictions will be applied between 7pm and 7am. Irish Water has said that it is 'working with Local Authorities to minimise the impact of water restrictions by confining them to night time hours where possible and mobilising crews to prioritise the biggest bursts.'

We’re working with Local Authorities to minimise the impact of water restrictions by confining them to night time hours where possible and mobilising crews to prioritise the biggest bursts. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) March 5, 2018

READ NEXT: PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back

