BREAKING: Water Restrictions Will Be In Place In Dublin For The Foreseeable Future

Goodbye late night showers...

Water restrictions will be put in place in the Greater Dublin Area for the foreseeable future, the Irish Independent reports. 

7,500 people remain without water as local authorities try to repair hundreds of leaks in the aftermath of Storm Emma. 

The restrictions will be applied between 7pm and 7am. Irish Water has said that it is 'working with Local Authorities to minimise the impact of water restrictions by confining them to night time hours where possible and mobilising crews to prioritise the biggest bursts.'

