Brother Hubbard back in business from tomorrow with third Dublin venue opening next week as well

By Sarah Finnan

November 25, 2020 at 12:31pm

They're back baby. Well, almost.

Taking to social media to confirm their imminent return, the team at Brother Hubbard has revealed that they'll be switching on their lights and firing up their ovens from this Thursday. That's tomorrow for anyone who is finding it hard to keep track of time these days (hashtag relatable).

Closed since the beginning of October, we've gone almost two months without them so we're absolutely delira to hear that they'll be making a comeback this week. Giving some more info over on their Instagram, the team have confirmed that both Brother Hubbard North and South will be back in business from tomorrow - each operating as a takeaway only for now.

Serving up all their signature cakes and bakes they'll also have plenty of coffee to keep you going too. Want to know the real pièce de résistance though? They'll be opening their third Dublin location next week. Full details to follow so watch this space.

Header image via Instagram/Brother Hubbard North 

