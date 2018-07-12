Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening

"You make me feel like... I'm locked out of Rathfarnham..."

Marlay Park wlecomes Bruno Mars to the stage this evening and it seems the Dublin branch of his Hooligans fanbase is causing a lot of problems for the rest of the city.

AA Roadwatch reports that the concert has led to heavy traffic in a number of areas including Clanbrassil Street, Harolds Cross, Rathgar, Rathfarnham and Dundrum.

#DUBLIN Very busy on routes heading towards Marlay Park now - use public transport if you can. Full traffic details here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/w8diNhkuEa — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 12, 2018

The busiest route at the moment is the M50 southbound so you might want to avoid that if you're heading home or out for the evening.

#DUBLIN Busiest routes towards Marlay Park now:



1. M50 southbound

2. Clanbrassil St through Harold's Cross, Terenure and Ballyboden.



Full details here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 12, 2018

More information can be found here.

