Dublin

Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening

"You make me feel like... I'm locked out of Rathfarnham..."

Screen Shot 2018 07 12 At 18 55 10

Marlay Park wlecomes Bruno Mars to the stage this evening and it seems the Dublin branch of his Hooligans fanbase is causing a lot of problems for the rest of the city.

AA Roadwatch reports that the concert has led to heavy traffic in a number of areas including Clanbrassil Street, Harolds Cross, Rathgar, Rathfarnham and Dundrum.

The busiest route at the moment is the M50 southbound so you might want to avoid that if you're heading home or out for the evening.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: PICS: Harry And Meghan Spent The Morning With The President And His Dogs

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Bruno Mars Dublin marlay park traffic
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening
Bruno Mars is Causing Traffic Chaos In Dublin This Evening
Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area
Cyclists Warned About Youths "Tripping" People On Bikes In Dublin Area
A Danish IKEA-Style Store Coming To This Dublin Location
A Danish IKEA-Style Store Coming To This Dublin Location
WATCH: This New Crime Series Set In Dublin Is Going To Be Huge
WATCH: This New Crime Series Set In Dublin Is Going To Be Huge
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
PICS: The Most Depressing Pub Name In Dublin Makes For The Best Place To Drink In The Summertime
PICS: The Most Depressing Pub Name In Dublin Makes For The Best Place To Drink In The Summertime
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
News

Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams
Food and Drink

This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
News

WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
The Back Page Is Giving Away A Free Wimbledon Lunch If You Have These Two Names
Food and Drink

The Back Page Is Giving Away A Free Wimbledon Lunch If You Have These Two Names

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
Feature

"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group