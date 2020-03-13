A very classy gesture.

Short for burger joint, BuJo is a regular on Lovin Dublin best-of lists. A casual eatery out in Sandymount, BuJo began with the idea of wanting to make a difference for good.

Initially, that of course, just applied to their food offering but owners have made sure to extend that mindset to everything they do - with their latest gesture of goodwill being proof of that.

Sharing an image of the BuJo pick-up truck to Instagram, the photo appeared alongside the following caption:

"If you know of elderly or vulnerable neighbours in Sandymount; those who are less mobile or housebound; other small businesses including our friends in hospitality or community organisations needing support, then BuJo can help.

We have our pick-up truck that is at the disposal of our community here in Sandymount and surrounding areas. Just DM us and we'll do our utmost to assist in any way we can..."

Customers applauded the move, showing their support by echoing the restaurant's sentiments. Labelling it a "wonderful initiative", several others volunteered their services in the comments.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday called for the closure of all Irish schools, colleges, cultural institutions and childcare centres in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus in Ireland. With the country essentially in lockdown, people are encouraged to be mindful of others and remember to look out for anyone who may need a little extra help to get by.

