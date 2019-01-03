Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week

It's the third day of January and most of us are still easing ourselves in to our New Year health kicks. By easing ourselves in, we meaning "not started yet at all" because everyone knows that the New Year doesn't really start until the first weekend is over. Right?

With that in mind, Sandymount burger joint Bujo couldn't have timed their limited edition range any better. The restaurant has announced that it will be introducing plant-based and flexitarian burgers from next week for a limited time only.