Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised

The two collisions involved four buses in total.

The Irish Independent is reporting that seven people have been hospitalised following a two collisions involving four buses on Thursday morning.

Dublin Bus confirmed to the publication that shortly after 9am a Route 39 and a Route 70 bus were involved in an incident on Ormond Quay.



Six people were brought to hospital where their injuries have been described as minor, they are currently getting treatment.

In a second incident, a bus driver was hospitalised after an Airlink and a private coach collided around 9:45am.

A source told the publication that there was very few passengers on the Airlink 747 that was headed to the airport

"Just as they were leaving the depot, the driver collapsed behind the wheel and the vehicle rolled a bit and crashed into a coach," the source said.

Traffic accident on Ormond Quay (Nth Quays at Capel St Bridge)-2 buses blocking bus lane — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) April 5, 2018

Incident involving a Bus at Busaras is blocking traffic exiting from Store St onto Beresford Place and one lane on Beresford Place-DFB are attending — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) April 5, 2018

An investigation has been launched into both crashes and Dublin Bus told the publication that they are co-operating fully with An Garda Siochana on the matter.

