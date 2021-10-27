Calling all disco lovers: Brown Thomas have just unveiled their Christmas windows

No one decks the halls quite like Brown Thomas.

Every year their windows are remodelled into glistening, velvety, festive scenes for shoppers, tourists and work Christmas party-goers to enjoy. And this year is no exception, with their theme of 'Those Who Shine' transforming the windows into luminescent, shimmering theatre sets each representing a moment of festive celebration with a hint of glittering disco. And after all, we all love a bitta disco.

The launch coincides with the unveiling of BT's Marvel Room, a Christmas gifting destination featuring desirable and precious gifts from the world’s most luxurious brands. The windows themselves, which have been a year in the making, depict warm and decadent scenes around the Christmas table, exchanging presents and dressing up for glitzy nights on the town. All the staples of the festive season! You can have a peek at the launch below:

This browser does not support the video element.

Each dreamy window display has been entirely hand dressed, with every bauble and and glistening disco ball purposefully placed. You can just imagine the effort and preparation that goes into bringing these festive scenes to life!

There's no better festive tradition than heading in with the fam for a peek at the windows, followed by a cute Christmas drink in Bruxelles, Kehoes or wherever you fancy yourself. Tis the season and all that!

Header image via Brown Thomas

