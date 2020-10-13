Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Calling all plant parents - there's an indoor plant pop-up happening this week 

By Sarah Finnan

October 13, 2020 at 11:11am

Share:

In the market for some new plant babies? You're in luck as there's an indoor plant pop-up coming to Two Pups café on Francis Street this week. 

Some of us (*read: me, myself and I) barely remember to give ourselves enough water, but if you're one of the few who have successfully managed to keep your plant babies alive then this might be of interest.

A brand spanking new Irish company specialising in indoor plants, Hopeless Botanics is teaming up with Two Pups café in The Liberties for their next pop-up. Already having run successful events at The Fumbally Stables, they're bringing the fun just over the road to Francis Street this Thursday.

Experts in greenery, they have all manner of plants to choose from and will help you pick the one that is most suited to your lifestyle... a cactus in my case; likes the sun and needs minimal watering, just like myself.

 

Already setting up for later in the week, they're busy transforming the inside seating area into a greenhouse of sorts, so call into the plant pop-up anytime between Thursday and Saturday from 9:30am to 3pm.

May as well make a day of it and grab some grub while you're there - the Two Pups menu is always stellar.

Header image via Instagram/Hopeless Botanics

READ NEXT: This Dublin pub has just opened a new ‘hay shed’ outdoor dining area 

Share:

Latest articles

Ireland's first vegan ice-cream by the scoop display just opened at this Dublin café

Calls to pedestrianise Rathmines street to create 'potentially wonderful' public space

'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

PICS: This photo of Bród without Síoda has sent us right back to heartbreak city again

You may also love

Ireland's first vegan ice-cream by the scoop display just opened at this Dublin café

Calls to pedestrianise Rathmines street to create 'potentially wonderful' public space

'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

PICS: This photo of Bród without Síoda has sent us right back to heartbreak city again

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.