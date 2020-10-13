Calling all plant parents - there's an indoor plant pop-up happening this week 

In the market for some new plant babies? You're in luck as there's an indoor plant pop-up coming to Two Pups café on Francis Street this week.

Some of us (*read: me, myself and I) barely remember to give ourselves enough water, but if you're one of the few who have successfully managed to keep your plant babies alive then this might be of interest.

A brand spanking new Irish company specialising in indoor plants, Hopeless Botanics is teaming up with Two Pups café in The Liberties for their next pop-up. Already having run successful events at The Fumbally Stables, they're bringing the fun just over the road to Francis Street this Thursday.

Experts in greenery, they have all manner of plants to choose from and will help you pick the one that is most suited to your lifestyle... a cactus in my case; likes the sun and needs minimal watering, just like myself.

Already setting up for later in the week, they're busy transforming the inside seating area into a greenhouse of sorts, so call into the plant pop-up anytime between Thursday and Saturday from 9:30am to 3pm.

May as well make a day of it and grab some grub while you're there - the Two Pups menu is always stellar.

Header image via Instagram/Hopeless Botanics