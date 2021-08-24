Capel Street/Parliament Street traffic-free trial extended by DCC following Twitter backlash

This just goes to show, Twitter can be powerful.

Yesterday evening, Dublin City Council announced on the app that the pedestrianisation of Capel Street and Parliament Street was due to finish up this weekend, after 11 successful weeks of the additional outdoor space being enjoyed by over 300,000 people.

Over the last 11 weeks, more than 300,000 people have experienced the traffic-free streets of Capel St & Parliament St. This weekend is the final scheduled weekend so be sure to check it out! #Dublin #CityRecovery #Pedestrianisation pic.twitter.com/SxRtCYXr2E — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 23, 2021

The post was met with a mix of backlash and general confusion as to why DCC would end a seemingly very successful initiative.

Why??? Keep these #Dublin streets traffic free so we can con't to eat outdoors without pollution. I not to eat, drink indoors anytime soon to support ending of C-19 transmission. Outdoor winter markets work all over Europe. Just need a coat, hat and scarf! Umbrella if rains! — Breda Gahan (@Health_HIV2030) August 23, 2021

this is such a funny tweet. “300,000 people have enjoyed the traffic free streets, it’s been a major success and everyone loves it! we are terminating it with immediate effect” https://t.co/R4ReXTM1fi — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) August 23, 2021

Increased pedestrianisation is one of the few positive outcomes of the pandemic. It should be made permanent! https://t.co/oEaof2O21H — Pádraig Rice (@PadraigRice) August 23, 2021

Following the online response to the initiative ending, Dublin City Council have released a second statement today, announcing that the traffic-free trial will continue until September 26th. Naturally, the golden boy of Irish journalism Richard Chambers had the scoop.

Dublin City Council extends Capel St / Parliament Street traffic-free trial.



Follows backlash to their tweet last night which said next weekend would be the last of the trial period.



Now runs until Sept 26 pic.twitter.com/13fuhKXqaV — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 24, 2021

The post included a statement from the Mayor which read:

This trial has been hugely successful so far... It makes perfect sense for it to continue until the end of September. I am delighted that, with the support of cross-party colleagues, we have been able to secure this extension. I would encourage anyone who hasn't already done so to come in and see for yourself what a fabulous outdoor initiative this is.

The trial has been a great opportunity for businesses along Capel Street and Parliament Street to extend their outdoor areas, and we're delighted to hear it's being extended!

