Tánaiste Says He Can Pinpoint 600 CHEAP Dublin Houses For Sale Right Now

And they all cost less than €250,000.

A Cheap House In Dublin

The Irish Independent is reporting that Tánaiste Simon Coveney believes that there are cheap houses for sale in the capital.

Coveney used popular housing website, daft.ie, to back up his claims that there is in fact over 600 houses going in the capital for prices below €250,000. 

His comments came after People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, challenged the Taoiseach's comments about "borrowing money" from parents in order to fund enough money to get a deposit for a house.

“The mythical ‘bank of mom and pop’ does not exist – except for a pampered few,” Boyd Barrett stated.

The PBP TD went on to add that there was no hope of getting a house in Dublin for less than €270,000 and he believed that even that figure was a stretch. 

At the time of writing (25th January), there is currently 614 houses for sale in county Dublin on daft.ie listed at €250,000 or less. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

