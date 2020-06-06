Close

Cloud Picker Coffee is taking reusable cups once again

By Alan Fisher

June 6, 2020 at 2:38pm

Cloud Picker Coffee is taking reusable cups once again.

Since the pandemic hit, coffee shops stopped taking reusable coffee cups to help stop the spread of infection.

Most coffee shops are back up and running now but Cloud Picker in Crumlin has started to take the reusable cups once again.

They've managed to do this because they aren't actually going to touch them.

They ask that you 'make sure it’s clean cause we ain’t washing it :-)'.

'We won’t touch it, we’ll use our vessels for the espresso/milk and fill your cup!'

Take a look at this slick video to show you their plan:

