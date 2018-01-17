CNN Has Shared A Poignant Interview With Dolores O'Riordan In The Cobblestone

Dolores O'Riordan has been remembered across Ireland and beyond since the news of her sudden death in London emerged on Monday.

The news of the passing of The Cranberries' lead singer has been met with sadness, in particular in her native city of Limerick.

Her bandmates Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor shared a touched tribute to their friend as fans and entertainers alike have been coming to terms with the death of the 46-year-old.

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

It's not just in Ireland where Dolores is missed and her passing has made headlines around the world.

Yesterday, CNN shared footage of an interview with the band which was produced under a year ago. It takes place in The Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and sees Dolores discuss her love of Irish music and her childhood influences. The quartet also discuss their album Something Else, which was released last year.

You can watch the full interview below.

Less than a year ago, CNN’s James Williams met Dolores O’Riordan and her @The_Cranberries bandmates in Dublin pub The Cobblestone to discuss Ireland's love of live music. pic.twitter.com/ec2xJxWn4z — CNN Travel (@CNNTravel) January 16, 2018

Dolores O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room on Monday and British police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

