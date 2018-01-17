Dublin

CNN Has Shared A Poignant Interview With Dolores O'Riordan In The Cobblestone

The singer discusses her love of Irish music...

Dolores O'Riordan has been remembered across Ireland and beyond since the news of her sudden death in London emerged on Monday.

The news of the passing of The Cranberries' lead singer has been met with sadness, in particular in her native city of Limerick. 

Her bandmates Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor shared a touched tribute to their friend as fans and entertainers alike have been coming to terms with the death of the 46-year-old. 

It's not just in Ireland where Dolores is missed and her passing has made headlines around the world.

Yesterday, CNN shared footage of an interview with the band which was produced under a year ago. It takes place in The Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and sees Dolores discuss her love of Irish music and her childhood influences. The quartet also discuss their album Something Else, which was released last year. 

You can watch the full interview below.

Dolores O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room on Monday and British police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

