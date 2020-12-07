Cocktails and Caribbean food - This foodie pop-up has both

International travel may not be a feasible option this Christmas but your tastebuds can still go on an adventure thanks to this Caribbean food pop-up.

If you haven't heard of Lil Portie until now, you, my friend, have been missing out. A pop-up restaurant specialising in Caribbean food with a Latin twist, chef Nico Reynolds has captured the hearts (and bellies) of Dubliners with his flavoursome feasts. And good news - he's just announced another foodie collab for the festive season.

Teaming up with the Liquor Rooms for the occasion, the pop-up will consist of a three-course set menu accompanied by an in-house curated cocktail for each course. Kicking off this Wednesday (December 9th), they'll be there for the run-up to Christmas day.

And judging by the success of previous pop-ups, this one is sure to be verrrrrry popular so make sure to get your bookings in ASAP. You've been warned.

Header image via Instagram/Lil Portie

