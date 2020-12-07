Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Cocktails and Caribbean food - This foodie pop-up has both

By Sarah Finnan

December 7, 2020 at 12:30pm

Share:

International travel may not be a feasible option this Christmas but your tastebuds can still go on an adventure thanks to this Caribbean food pop-up.

If you haven't heard of Lil Portie until now, you, my friend, have been missing out. A pop-up restaurant specialising in Caribbean food with a Latin twist, chef Nico Reynolds has captured the hearts (and bellies) of Dubliners with his flavoursome feasts. And good news - he's just announced another foodie collab for the festive season.

Teaming up with the Liquor Rooms for the occasion, the pop-up will consist of a three-course set menu accompanied by an in-house curated cocktail for each course. Kicking off this Wednesday (December 9th), they'll be there for the run-up to Christmas day.

And judging by the success of previous pop-ups, this one is sure to be verrrrrry popular so make sure to get your bookings in ASAP. You've been warned.

Header image via Instagram/Lil Portie 

READ NEXT: Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

20 classic Christmas movies and where you can watch them

Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin

US fast food chain Shake Shack looking to open in Dublin

Dermot Kennedy announces extra Dublin gig for next summer

You may also love

Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin

US fast food chain Shake Shack looking to open in Dublin

Dermot Kennedy announces extra Dublin gig for next summer

Bread 41 confirms café will NOT reopen for sit-in service this year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.