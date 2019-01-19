Sport Dublin

This Dublin School Has Achieved Something Unlikely To Be Matched Anywhere In The World

An impressive feat

For such a small country, Ireland's sporting pedigree is hugely impressive and Dublin has very much been at the forefront of our successes over the years.

The likes of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Keane and Annalise Murphy all hail from our fair city and there are plenty more Dubs who have taken the world by storm. Even though Dublin has been etched in sporting folklore for generations, a particular circumstance has come to light that is unusual by any standards.

After golfer Padraig Harrington was recently named the captain of Team Europe for the 2020 Ryder Cup, it's no surprise that those at his alma mater Coláiste Éanna are taking great pride in his achievement.

However, it's nothing new to the Rathfarnham secondary school as another former student, Paul McGinley led the continent to success over the U.S. back in 2014, with Harrington as part of his backroom team.

What makes the coincidence even more admirable is that, according to a piece in the Irish Independent, Coláiste Éanna has now become the first school in the world to produce two Ryder Cup captains.

The article states that McGinley, who was five years ahead of Harrington, always had a 'twinkle in his eye' while the younger man was 'a bit more serious' and pictures of both men adorn the walls of the school as a reminder of their achievements.

We'll have to wait until the autumn of next year to find out if Padraig can follow up Paul's Ryder Cup success and there's sure to plenty rooting for him in South Dublin and beyond. Parents of the next golf prodigies of Dublin - it seems there's only one school to send your talented youngsters if you want to see them blossom.

