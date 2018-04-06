WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court

He was heckled and jeered at as he left the police station.

It's a sight that we thought we'd never see in a million years despite all the controversy surrounding the fighter but Conor McGregor has been pictured leaving the police station in handcuffs as he heads to his court hearing.

The fighter has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief and has been in a New York police station since the early hours of Friday morning, Irish time.

He was jeered at by fans while press asked him if he had anything to say on the matter.

McGregor kept quiet and entered a black car before leaving the area.

Boston News shared this video just after 3:30pm on Friday afternoon.

JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018

Conor McGregor handed himself into the police where he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an attack carrying several UFC fighters.

He was filmed throwing barricades at the UFC event in New York after being stripped of his Lightweight title.

Later on that night, UFC boss Dana White said that an arrest warrant had been issued for McGregor.

His court hearing is due to start shortly.

READ NEXT: McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here