Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court

He was heckled and jeered at as he left the police station.

Cm Handcuffs

It's a sight that we thought we'd never see in a million years despite all the controversy surrounding the fighter but Conor McGregor has been pictured leaving the police station in handcuffs as he heads to his court hearing. 

The fighter has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief and has been in a New York police station since the early hours of Friday morning, Irish time. 

He was jeered at by fans while press asked him if he had anything to say on the matter.

McGregor kept quiet and entered a black car before leaving the area.

Boston News shared this video just after 3:30pm on Friday afternoon. 

Conor McGregor handed himself into the police where he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an attack carrying several UFC fighters.

He was filmed throwing barricades at the UFC event in New York after being stripped of his Lightweight title. 

Later on that night, UFC boss Dana White said that an arrest warrant had been issued for McGregor.

His court hearing is due to start shortly.

READ NEXT: McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

conor mcgregor Mcgregor handcuffs Dublin UFC
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
One Of Dublin's Shopping Centres Is Up For Sale And The Price Tag Is Big
One Of Dublin's Shopping Centres Is Up For Sale And The Price Tag Is Big
The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online
The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online
7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
Food and Drink

7 DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin On This Gloomy Evening
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Best Of

Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
News

There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
News

McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin