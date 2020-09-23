Coppers is trying to reunite nightclubbers with long-forgotten lost items

Leave something in Coppers pre-lockdown? Now’s your chance to get it back.

Copper Face Jacks is but a distant memory these days.

Though the place has technically only been closed a few months, it feels like years since we were last there and it's gotten to the point that we actually miss the packed, sweaty dancefloor. I know, I'm as surprised as you are but lockdown has made us realise that we may have taken the simple pleasure of going to a nightclub for granted before.

2020 has taken many things from us and while learning TikTok dances alone in our rooms is fun and all, we can't help but feel that WAP is wasted on this year. The anthem will have its day though, we remain hopeful.

The FROM THE TOP bit in WAP is gonna be murder on the dancefloor when clubs back open. High kicks, broken noses, drinks flying and black eyes galore. Can’t wait — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) September 8, 2020

Back to Coppers though... using the time to root through the items in their lost and found, the team is hoping to help reunite patrons with their long-forgotten coats, hats, scarves and what have you. Sadly it's only material items they can help you recover though, so if it's your dignity you're after you might have to look elsewhere.

My dignity.

On countless occasions since 2004.

Any sign? https://t.co/a9ddfkYpvs — coRÓNÁNvirus Mistéil (@misteil) September 23, 2020

Surely the Sunday fear has passed by now? Must have been one hell of a session to go out on if not.