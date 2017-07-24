Dublin

Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?

This place looks STRAIGHT out of a Disney film

Memorial Rose Garden Pond

Everyone knows Dublin has some of the lushest city parks in the entirety of the country.

You've got Stephen's Green and Iveagh Gardens in the centre, Herbert and Marley Park down South, Blackrock and The People's Park by the seaside, the gorgeous St. Anne's Park up North - and that's not even half of them.

However, there's one park that is often neglected by city dwellers, left sitting peacefully out to the West - The Irish National War Memorial Gardens.

Tucked away right behind Heuston Station in Islandbridge and neighboring a particularly lovely spot on the Liffey, the gardens were erected in 1940 in honor of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who lost their lives in the Great War.

We think the beauty and tranquility of this place certainly brings justice to this lovely memorial spot.

Did we mention the roses? The vines? The general luscious floral ambiance that will have you wanting to simultaneously burst into song and have an epic selfie session?

The photo opportunities in this place are limitless and your Instagram is bound to be crackin' after a visit to this beauty.

Also an excellent place for a picnic, an outdoor medication sesh, a bit of tanning (in our dreams) and a jaunt with your furry friends.

This time of year it is particularly beautiful, and absolutely worth the trek.

READ NEXT: Five Stunning Dublin Spots That Are Seriously Insta-Friendly

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?
Could This Be Dublin's Most Instagrammable Park?
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
23 Remarkable Photos Of Dublin Over The Last 100 Years
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
An Ancestry Link Between Meghan Markle And A South Dublin Area Has Been Discovered
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin
This Is The Most Disgusting Habit You'll Witness On The Streets Of Dublin
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years
News

Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years
Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
News

Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
News

Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
Reviews

Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group