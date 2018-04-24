Diversions In Place Following Multi Car Crash At Wellington Quay

Several Dublin Bus and traffic diversions are in place and the College Green traffic ban has been lifted.

Gardaí and Emergency services attended the scene of a crash at the Quays in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place outside the Clarence Hotel on Wellington Quay where a taxi and a BMW were involved in the collision.

Both were attended to.

It is being understood that three people have been taken to hospital.

Gardaí are asking motorists and members of the public to avoid the area if it is possible.

AA Roadwatch are saying that South Quays between Burgh Quay and Grattan Bridge is closed.

Diversions are in place.

Dublin - RTC on Wellington Quay outbound, outside the Clarence Hotel, Gardaí and Emergency Services at scene. Avoid if possible — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 24, 2018

Dublin - Traffic ban on College Green is being lifted temporarily to help alleviate traffic as a result of the collision on Wellington Quay which has closed the road. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 24, 2018

The Traffic ban on College Green is being lifted temporarily to help ease the traffic as a result of the crash.

Dublin Bus have said that the follow diversions are in place until further notice:

Routes 38/a/b/d - Towards Damastown

Normal route to Grafton Street, divert left at College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 25/a/b/d, 66/a/b, and 67 - Towards Lucan/Maynooth

Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 39/a and 70 - Towards Ongar/Dunboyne

Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 79/a -Towards Spiddal Park/Parkwest

Depart Essex Quay and back on to normal route.

Route 83 -Towards Harristown

Normal route to George's Street, divert left at Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Route 145 - Towards Heuston Station

Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Those who are planning on taking these routes soon are being advised to check updates on Dublin Bus website and their social media sites.