Diversions In Place Following Multi Car Crash At Wellington Quay

Several Dublin Bus and traffic diversions are in place and the College Green traffic ban has been lifted.

Gardaí and Emergency services attended the scene of a crash at the Quays in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place outside the Clarence Hotel on Wellington Quay where a taxi and a BMW were involved in the collision. 

Both were attended to. 

It is being understood that three people have been taken to hospital. 

Gardaí are asking motorists and members of the public to avoid the area if it is possible. 

AA Roadwatch are saying that South Quays between Burgh Quay and Grattan Bridge is closed. 

Diversions are in place.

Credit : Damien Storan / Storan Photo

The Traffic ban on College Green is being lifted temporarily to help ease the traffic as a result of the crash. 

Dublin Bus have said that the follow diversions are in place until further notice:

Routes 38/a/b/d - Towards Damastown
Normal route to Grafton Street, divert left at College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 25/a/b/d, 66/a/b, and 67 - Towards Lucan/Maynooth
Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 39/a and 70 - Towards Ongar/Dunboyne
Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 79/a -Towards Spiddal Park/Parkwest
Depart Essex Quay and back on to normal route.

Route 83 -Towards Harristown
Normal route to George's Street, divert left at Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Route 145 - Towards Heuston Station
Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Those who are planning on taking these routes soon are being advised to check updates on Dublin Bus website and their social media sites. 

