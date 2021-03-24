The sister café to Cuan Belfast, Cuan Dublin will be opening their doors in just over one week's time.

First teasing details of the new place back in February of this year, owners shared a photo of the view from their Dublin 7 home, writing: "hey there, Dublin, ya big roide!"I mean, fair - she's beauty, she's grace... but we need restaurant details!

Keeping us all in the dark until just this morning, we finally have an opening date - and it's very soon.

"We are working hard to get our doors open for take away on Saturday 3rd April & are B U Z Z I N G at the thought of meeting you - masks & 2m distance are no barriers to our excitement about getting back to what we love, feeding you amazing food while talking your ear off."

Sharing plenty of food porn pics in the meantime, the team have been reeling us in with the promise of specialities such as The Boss, The Beast and their ultimate fry - which they've spent three years perfecting.

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, put the egg timer on... however you mark the passing of time, just be sure you have some way of knowing when it's April 3rd because you won't want to miss out.

